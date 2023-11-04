HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED claims against Bhupesh Baghel part of BJP's conspiracy to tarnish image of Chhattisgarh CM: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that with the defeat of the BJP certain in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the saffron party is misusing central agencies

November 04, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh K.C. Venugopal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressing the media at AICC on Saturday

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh K.C. Venugopal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressing the media at AICC on Saturday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress alleged on Saturday that the claims made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Bhupesh Baghel are part of a "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP to tarnish the Chhattisgarh chief minister's image and asserted that the people of the state would give a befitting reply to such tactics in the upcoming Assembly poll.

ALSO READ
BJP accuses of Baghel of receiving Hawala money

The opposition party said it will also take up the matter with the Election Commission (EC) as it was a clear case of "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that with the defeat of the BJP certain in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the saffron party is misusing central agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have faith in the Congress. The BJP is indulging in vendetta politics," Mr. Ramesh said.

ALSO READ
ED’s statement a malicious attempt to tarnish my image: Baghel

Another Congress leader, K.C. Venugopal, said there is a clear-cut conspiracy to tarnish Mr. Baghel's image and people will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

The ED claimed on Friday that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have so far paid about ₹508 crore to Baghel and that "these are a subject matter of investigation".

The BJP accused the Congress on Saturday of using "hawala" money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh as it targeted Mr. Baghel over the allegation that he received over ₹500 crore kickback.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.