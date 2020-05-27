ED begins probe into 20 drug trafficking cases in Punjab

NEW DELHI

27 May 2020 19:43 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has registered 20 money-laundering cases in connection with seizures of drugs by various enforcement agencies in Punjab. The probe findings may be incorporated in the reports to be shared with key Financial Action Task Force (FATF) member nations to highlight the issue of narco-terrorism involving elements from Pakistan.

The ED is also initiating a probe into the seizure of 532 kg of heroin, worth about ₹2,700 crore in the international market, and 52 kg of a mixed narcotic substance by the Customs Department at the Integrated Check Post on the Wagah-Attari border on June 29 last year, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The drugs concealed in six rock salt consignments were smuggled in from Pakistan. Two persons, Amritsar-based trader Gurpinder Singh and Tariq Ahmed Lone from Handwara in Jammu & Kashmir, were intercepted. The rock salt consignments were sent by a Pakistani export firm, Global Vision Impex. The heroin is suspected to be of Afghan origin.

In July 2019, the National Investigation Agency took over the Customs case. It filed a charge sheet against 11 entities, including six absconders and four companies, in December, terming it a case of narco-terrorism.

“The involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan has come to light,” the NIA had said in a statement at the time. “This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border,” it had added.

According to the NIA, a vast network of “hawala” and other informal channels was used to smuggle in narcotics via a legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of rock salt import.

Ranjeet Singh Rana alias Cheeta, who was wanted in the case as the alleged mastermind, was nabbed along with his brother in a joint operation of the NIA and the police forces of Punjab and Haryana in Sirsa following the arrest of some Hizbul Mujahideen operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. It is alleged that Cheeta had links with slain Hizbul commander Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo.

“Through drug trafficking by Pakistan-based criminal syndicates, funds are being raised to finance terrorist activities in India,” said an ED official. “Heroin in huge quantities is also being smuggled by them via maritime routes to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and other countries. This issue should be brought to the notice of key FATF members,” the official added.

The ED plans to open a money laundering probe in another case, in which more than 190 kg of heroin was seized by the Punjab Police on January 31, allegedly from a house owned by former Subordinate Services Board member Anwar Masih in Sultanwind village. An illegal drug processing unit was also found on the premises.

The police suspect that the seized heroin was part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea.

Several accused persons, including an Afghan national, Mr. Masih and two money exchangers, have been arrested in the case so far.