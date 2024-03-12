GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED attaches properties worth ₹4.81 crore in bank fraud case in Jammu and Kashmir

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Maisuma Police Station, Srinagar (J&K), “for causing loss to the tune of Rs. 5.59 crore to Canara Bank, Budshah Chawk Branch

March 12, 2024 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 11 attached properties worth ₹4.81 crore in Srinagar in an alleged bank fraud case.

“The ED has provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore in the form of 18 kanal of land (approx.) and building, which pertains to Isfaq Ahmad Zargar, Khalil Ahmad Mughal, Asaraf Dev and Sayed Kaushar Niyazi in a bank fraud case,” a spokesman of the investigating agency said.

The spokesman said the ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Maisuma Police Station, Srinagar (J&K), “for causing loss to the tune of Rs. 5.59 crore to Canara Bank, Budshah Chawk Branch, Srinagar (J&K)“. 

The ED investigation revealed that during 2014 these borrowers along with 26 other in the connivance of M.N. Doley, the then Branch Manager, Canara Bank, availed cash credit loans totaling to the tune of ₹30 crore in the names of non-existent proprietorship entities on the basis of forged and fake documents.

“Later, the borrowers siphoned off the same after routing the loan proceeds through various bank accounts of other entities/persons ultimately utilising the funds for personal benefits contrary to its project purpose of business,” the spokesman said.

The ED said all the loans granted by Mr. Dole became NPA (non performing assets) since 2016 and caused huge loss to the public money.”

“Further investigations are under progress,” the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.