ED attaches properties of 2 former CMs in bribery scam

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it had attached properties of former Chief Ministers Digambar Kamat and Churchill Alemao worth ₹1.95 crore in the Louis Berger bribery scam, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Goa Crime Branch and the ED are separately probing the two politicians and other bureaucrats for their alleged role in the scam, which happened while Mr. Kamat was the CM and Mr. Alemao the Minister for Public works in the Congress-led coalition government.

The properties of Mr. Kamat, a Congress legislator from Margao, South Goa, includes a plot of 4,047 sq mts in Margao, a residential building near Panaji, and fixed deposits amounting ₹41.35 lakh.

A statement issued by the ED read, “The attached properties of Churchill Alemao, a sitting MLA of Nationalist Congress Party, includes eight apartments at Fatrade of Varca village, South Goa, worth ₹75 lakh, as per the registered sale value of 2009.”

The two politicians and other government officials have been accused of allegedly accepting a bribe of $976,630 in 2010 from officials of the U.S.-based Louis Berger consultancy firm, for a water supply project in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Alemao on bail

Mr. Alemao is out on bail after being in police custody for 15 days and being charge-sheeted by a special court. Mr. Kamat has managed to evade arrest and his anticipatory bail application is in the Supreme Court. He has been charged with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 201 (tampering with evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Crime Branch has arrested top officials linked to the JICA project along with senior Louis Berger employees.

The FIR was filed after Louis Berger headquarters in the U.S. discovered, during its internal audit, that bribes had been paid to Ministers and government officials for securing contracts.

The ED subsequently started a separate probe in the case under the PMLA.