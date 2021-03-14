ED attaches over 100 properties

Jharkhand-based company allegedly cheated investors

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹55.57 crore, including over 100 immovable properties, in connection with a case of cheating investors across Jharkhand on the pretext of allocating to them houses and land parcels.

While 98 immovable properties are located in Ranchi, three commercial shops are in Raipur. Fixed deposits in the name of Sanjeevani Buildcon Private Limited, its director Jayant Dayal Nandy and his wife Anita Dayal Nandy; another director Shyam Kishore Gupta; and Ranjana Shrivastav, wife of company director Prakash Prasad Lala, have also been attached. The probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI, which has filed a chargesheet against Sanjeevani Buildcon and others. According to the ED, the company and its directors got ‘misleading’ advertisements published to lure people into investing in their schemes.