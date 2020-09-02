ED attaches assets worth ₹1.83 crore in Jharkhand bitumen scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹1.83 crore in connection with the bitumen scam in Jharkhand.
A commercial and a residential property are located in Ranchi, while a parcel of land is in Ramgarh. The assets are in the name of Classic Coal Construction Private Limited, its then managing director Pawan Kumar Singh and Classic Multiplex.
The ED probe is based on four FIRs registered by the CBI against Classic Coal Construction; Pawan Kumar Singh who has passed away, Dilip Kumar Singh, another company director, 22 engineers of the Road Construction Department of the Jharkhand government and two others.
The company was mandated to procure bitumen from the government undertaking oil companies, including HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, which was not done. In alleged violation of the rules, the directors submitted 492 forged invoices pertaining to HPCL (Ramnagar, West Bengal), showing procurement of 4,630 metric tonne of bitumen for road works.
Against the fake invoices, the company received payments to the tune of ₹6.88 crore, in connivance with the engineers.
The ED had earlier attached properties worth ₹2.08 crore in the same case. The order was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
