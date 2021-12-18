ED attaches assets of some NSCN-IM members

NEW DELHI:

18 December 2021 00:02 IST

The assets include funds parked in 17 bank accounts, three fixed deposits and a residential property purchased by Ms. Jamir in her name at R.K. Puram in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of some National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) members in a money laundering case.

The action has been taken on the basis of a charge-sheet filed against the accused persons by the National Investigation Agency under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The properties worth ₹7.65 crore belong to Alemla Jamir, wife of Phunthing Shimrang (the self-styled former ‘army chief’ of NSCN-IM), her brother-in-law Massasosang Ao, and others.

According to the ED, the accused persons had created a network for terrorising businessmen and disrupting their operations with the intention to extort money from them.

“Alemla Jamir had created false identities in the names of Mary Shimrang and Atula Tonger to obtain multiple PAN cards, passports, etc. Numerous bank accounts were opened in the name of Alemla Jamir/ Mary Shimrang/ Atula Tonger, her relatives and entities,” the agency said.

The bank accounts were being operated by Ms. Jamir and her associates for collecting, layering and laundering of the proceeds of the alleged crimes. The funds were also used to give out loans to business entities and charge exorbitant rates of interest from them.

“Alemla Jamir and Massasosang Ao are currently lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi, while P.H. Shimrang is absconding,” the ED said.