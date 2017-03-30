Other States

ED attaches assets of former Goa CMs

Former CM Digambar Kamat. File photo  

The two leaders have been named accused in Luis Berger Consultancy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday seized assets including immovable property worth Rs.1.95 crores belonging to two former Goa Chief Ministers Digambar Kamat (Congress MLA) and Churchill Alemao (NCP MLA ) under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with Luis Berger Consultancy scam.

The two leaders have been named accused in the scam.

Alemao was out on bail after being in police custody for 15 days along with another former official of Goa Anand Wachasunder.

