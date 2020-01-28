Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of ex-Jaipur Chief Fire Officer in bribery case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached the assets of a former Chief Fire Officer of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Dinesh Kumar Verma, in a bribery case. Fixed deposits amounting to ₹69.13 lakh, including interest accrued thereon, belonging to Mr. Verma have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED action is based on an FIR and charge-sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jaipur against Mr. Verma, Pushpendra Agrawal, Ramesh Chand Sharma, and Vimal Singi, director of the C.K.S. Medicare Private Limited.

It is alleged that Mr. Verma had received bribe for issuance of a no-objection certificate to C.K.S. Medicare.

The accused demanded and received bribes through middlemen for issuance of no-objection certificates. During a search operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, unaccounted cash was seized from the premises of the accused, said the agency.

The middlemen were identified as Mr. Pushpendra Agarwal and Mr. Ramesh Chand Sharma.