ED attaches assets linked to IRS official facing graft charge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets linked to Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official Neeraj Singh and his associates in connection with a corruption case. They include a residential property worth ₹3.15 crore in Mumbai and bank balances amounting to ₹73.16 lakh.
The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Kolkata police against Mr. Singh, who was then the Additional Director of Income Tax (Investigation), one Govind Agarwal and others. It was alleged that the official took advantage of his position to receive illegal gratification.
According to the ED, the official kept Mr. Agarwal, a businessman, as his front man and laundered the ill-gotten money through the bank accounts of various companies. The businessman used to park the funds in his firms. He also compensated for the official's personal expenses, including flight tickets, travels and hotel stays, as alleged.
It is alleged that Mr. Singh had bought the Mumbai property in 2014 in the name of one of his relatives. The funds used for acquiring it were routed via several companies floated by Mr. Agarwal to the accounts of his relative under the guise of loans extended from a company.
Also, the official was allegedly using the bank accounts of his relatives for acquiring the “proceeds of crime”.
