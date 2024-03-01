ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches ₹11.07 crore property linked for former UP MLA and his wife

March 01, 2024 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a commercial property worth ₹11.07 crore beneficially owned by a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi constituency and his wife, a former Member of Legislative Council.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Handia police in Prayagraj. The police had last year filed two chargesheets against former MLA Vijay Mishra and his wife Ramlali Mishra for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs.36.07 crore disproportionate to the money generated through known sources of income.

According to the agency, its investigation revealed that the former MLA had been a history-sheeter as per the Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) office records and ran a mafia cartel. He is allegedly involved in criminal activities over the past four decades and there are 73 FIRs, in which he has been accused of committing serious offences such as murder and fraud.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US