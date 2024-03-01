ED attaches ₹11.07 crore property linked for former UP MLA and his wife

March 01, 2024 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a commercial property worth ₹11.07 crore beneficially owned by a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi constituency and his wife, a former Member of Legislative Council.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Handia police in Prayagraj. The police had last year filed two chargesheets against former MLA Vijay Mishra and his wife Ramlali Mishra for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs.36.07 crore disproportionate to the money generated through known sources of income.

According to the agency, its investigation revealed that the former MLA had been a history-sheeter as per the Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) office records and ran a mafia cartel. He is allegedly involved in criminal activities over the past four decades and there are 73 FIRs, in which he has been accused of committing serious offences such as murder and fraud.