ED arrests Trinamool youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in West Bengal job recruitment scam case

January 21, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The recruitment scam has rocked the politics of West Bengal for the past several month

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

The ED has been questioning Kuntal Ghosh for the past 24 hours and several documents have been seized from his home in Kolkata.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 21 arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the West Bengal job recruitment scam.

Allegations against the youth leader from Hooghly district is that he collected ₹19 crore from 325 candidates promising them jobs as teachers in State-run school.

Also read |West Bengal recruitment scam: Trinamool councillors, leader’s kin among those using unfair means for jobs

The ED has been questioning Mr. Ghosh for the past 24 hours and several documents have been seized from his home in Kolkata. He is likely to be produced in a city court today. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also questioned the youth Trinamool leader.

While being taken to Court, the arrested Trinamool youth leader said that his arrest was the conspiracy of Tapas Mondal, another Trinamool leader from Hooghly.

Tapas Mondal and another accused in the school recruitment scam, Manik Bhattacharya, who remains behind bars have reportedly named Kuntal Ghosh in the alleged scam and told the CBI that Mr. Ghosh collected money from job seekers to the tune of ₹19 crore. A city court remanded Mr. Ghosh to ED custody till February 3.

The recruitment scam has rocked the politics of West Bengal for the past several months with former Minister Partha Chatterjee and half a dozen officials of the State Education Department behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam. The allegations involve giving jobs in State-run schools for monetary gains. The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI probe into the recruitment scam on several occasions and the ED is looking into allegations of money laundering.

