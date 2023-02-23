ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests Jharkhand engineer in money laundering case

February 23, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi/Ranchi

He was picked by the agency after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Wednesday night arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand rural development department, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes, officials said.

Mr. Ram was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency's office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

He was picked by the agency after it launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Official sources said he was "evasive" in his replies and the ED will seek for his custodial interrogation after they produce him before a local court on Thursday.

The agency has seized some luxury cars and SUVs too from various premises, officials said.

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work and a linked case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US