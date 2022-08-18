Economic Offences Wing raids premises of RTO official in Madhya Pradesh; finds ₹16 lakh cash, other assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided three premises of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city and found ₹16 lakh cash and other assets allegedly amassed by them, officials said on August 18.

It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" compared to their known sources of income, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

“The raids started late Wednesday night after a complaint that the RTO official Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who worked as a clerk in the RTO office, had wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income,” he said.

“During the searches, the EOW sleuths found ₹16 lakh in cash, jewellery and some documents,” he said.

“As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, SUV and two two-wheelers,” the official said.

“A case was registered against Paul and his wife under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. The searches are still continuing,” he added.