ECI to review preparations

The Election Commission of India will visit poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday to take stock of the preparedness of the State’s administrative and security machineries for the Assembly elections.

During the two-day visit, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will be holding a series of meetings with various stake-holders, including the State’s chief electoral officer, police and the representatives of various political parties, an official statement said.

The Commission will meet political parties on Wednesday, it added.

Oct 9, 2019

