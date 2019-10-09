ECI to review preparations

The Election Commission of India will visit poll-bound Haryana on Wednesday to take stock of the preparedness of the State’s administrative and security machineries for the Assembly elections.

During the two-day visit, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will be holding a series of meetings with various stake-holders, including the State’s chief electoral officer, police and the representatives of various political parties, an official statement said.

The Commission will meet political parties on Wednesday, it added.