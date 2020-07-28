ECI objects to J&K LG’s statement on Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday took exception to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) G.C. Murmu’s statement that Assembly elections would be held after delimitation. Such statements virtually tantamount to interfering with the ECI’s constitutional mandate, it said.

Issuing a statement in response to a media report quoting the LG on Tuesday as well as previously reported statements, the ECI said it “takes exception to such statements and would like to state that in the constitutional scheme of things, the timings etc. of elections is the sole remit of the Election Commission of India”.

The ECI said it considered all relevant information, including topography, weather and regional and local festivities, before deciding on the timing of elections.

“For example, in the current times, COVID-19 has introduced a new dynamic, which has to be and shall be taken into consideration at the due time. In the instant case, the outcome of delimitation is also germane to the decision. Similarly, availability of central forces and railway coaches, etc. for the transportation of CPFs are important factors. All this is done after meticulous homework by the senior officials of the Commission and a detailed assessment in due consultation with concerned authorities”, it stated.

The ECI noted that it visited the States concerned as required and consulted all stakeholders. “It would be proper for authorities other than the Election Commission of India to refrain from making such statements, which virtually tantamount to interfering with the constitutional mandate of the Commission”, the statement said.