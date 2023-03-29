ADVERTISEMENT

ECI manages to find new excuses to delay J&K polls, says Omar Abdullah

March 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - SRINAGAR

“It’s plainly obvious the BJP in J&K is terrified of facing the people,’’ says former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 29 said the Election Commission of India (ECI) seemed to be in no hurry to conduct elections even as eight years had passed since the last Assembly elections were held in the Union Territory (UT). 

Referring to the Chief Election Commissioner’s statement where he acknowledged “a vacuum that needs to be filled” in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah said, “Yet surprisingly, the ECI seems to be in no hurry to conduct elections, on the contrary, they manage to find new excuses to delay polls.”

He said it was eight years since the last Assembly elections and five years since Jammu and Kashmir had an elected government.

“It’s plainly obvious the BJP in J&K is terrified of facing the people but it isn’t the job of the Election Commission to give the BJP a shield to cower behind,” Mr. Abdullah said in a tweet.

