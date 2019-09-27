ECI cell to monitor fake news, poll code violations on social media

Candidates contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be under watch not just physically, but also in the cyberspace, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) setting up a dedicated cell to monitor their activities on social media platforms ahead of the polls.

Cyber crime officials said the social media monitoring cell was set up earlier this month, in light of the observation that social media has become a popular platform for election-related activities.

The cell will be headed by Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput, Maharashtra Cyber, who is also the nodal officer for Maharashtra for the cell.

“We are watching out for any and all content uploaded on social media that could amount to violation of any kind, and will be reporting these instances to the relevant authorities. This includes scanning all mediums like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” Mr. Rajput said.

The cell will mainly be keeping an eye out for three kinds of violations.

The first kind is any content being shared that might amount to defamation, rumour-mongering or fake news, and such instances will be forwarded to the concerned police units for further action. The second is violation of the model code of conduct, which will be reported to the ECI. The third category is of posts that might give rise to law and order problems, in which case they will be removed from the internet.

“There is a lot of scope for violations through social media, such as holding live events on Facebook or Instagram when campaigning is forbidden, or uploading advertisements of candidates on such platforms when it is not allowed. Any activities which hamper the election process will be liable for action,” Mr. Rajput said.

The cell will also scan social media for posts by citizens drawing attention to wilful violations of the model code of conduct by candidates or their supporters, including enticement for votes and use of force or intimidation, officers said.