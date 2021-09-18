EC transfers out 28 police personnel from Muzaffarnagar ahead of UP polls

The order came on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.” File Photo.

Muzaffarnagar

18 September 2021 13:41 IST

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year

A total of 28 police inspectors, including 11 station house officers, posted in Muzaffarnagar for more than three years, have been shifted to other districts, an official said on Saturday.

According to Preetinder Singh, DIG, Saharanpur range, the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.

The police personnel were transferred to Shamli and Saharanpur districts from Muzaffarnagar, the DIG said.

