EC to hear Shiv Sena factions’ dispute over name, symbol on December 12

November 29, 2022 01:34 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The party name and symbol were frozen by the Election Commission after the two factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, claimed them

The Hindu Bureau

The Shiv Sena party symbol of a bow and arrow on a wall in Dadar, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Election Commission of India, in an order on November 29, fixed December 12 as the date of the first hearing regarding the dispute over the name and bow and arrow symbol of the two warring Shiv Sena factions.

The Commission had, in interim orders on October 8 and November 12, called for details/documents from both factions by November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both factions have been further allowed time till 5 p.m. on December 9 to submit any further statement or documents regarding their respective claims.

The Election Commission on October 8 decided that the two factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, would not be allowed to use the party name and symbol for the Andheri East bypoll

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Mr. Thackeray was allotted a flaming torch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the sword and shield as an interim symbol for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll won by the Thackeray camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US