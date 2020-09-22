Other States

EC to decide on Bihar visit soon: CEC

A view of the Election Commission of India (ECI) logo in New Delhi. File

A view of the Election Commission of India (ECI) logo in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission will decide on its visit to Bihar, where Assembly elections are to be completed before November 29, within two or three days, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Monday.

Mr. Arora’s was speaking at a webinar for the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) members on conducting elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Arora said elections in India posed formidable challenges due to the large electorate, the geographical and linguistic diversity and varying climatic conditions. In Bihar, he said the number of voters was 72.9 million. He said the number of voters per polling station for the Bihar elections was reduced from 1,500 to 1,000 in order to maintain social distancing, leading to a 40% increase in the number of polling stations. He said these changes had significant logistics and manpower implications.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 4:21:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ec-to-decide-on-bihar-visit-soon-cec/article32664351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story