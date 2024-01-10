EC should apologise to the people of J&K for failing to hold elections: Omar Abdullah

January 10, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India (EC) over the delay in holding elections in the Union Territory. He also opposed a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan for 40 years.

“India is being called the mother of democracy but it is unfortunate that the same is being murdered in J&K. It is sad that the Supreme Court had to intervene and pass directions on J&K’s Assembly election. The Election Commission was duty-bound to announce schedules and hold polls. The Election Commission should hang its head down in shame and even should apologise to people,” Mr. Abdullah said.

On the likely delay in holding elections to urban local bodies and panchayats, Mr. Abdullah said the government should have taken up the delimitation process prior to the end of the tenure of the outgoing electees on Tuesday. “The government should have been finalised all required formalities for polls five-six months beforehand,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah also objected to the recent move to allow the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPCL) and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), to sign a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 40 years.

“We will not allow this to happen. It’s the plunder of our resources. We will pursue all the avenues, including legal recourse, if necessary, to reclaim our electricity. J&K has been suffering due to electricity issues,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah also said there had been no discussions on fielding candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary election. “The INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) alliance should speed up seat-sharing talks in States where prospects are better,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah declined to comment on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “I won’t indulge in politics on the Ram temple consecration. The temple has been built and will be inaugurated. That’s about it,” he said.

