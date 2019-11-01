‘EC ready for J&K delimitation’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is ready for delimitation of constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, when the government is ready, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed by Parliament in August, split the State into the Union Territories of J&K (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). Asked about the status of the delimitation, which has been mentioned in the Act, Mr. Arora said the Law Ministry had sought legal advice from the ECI, which hired former officials Shangara Ram and R.K. Srivastava well versed in the process.