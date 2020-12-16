EC orders action in Madhya Pradesh unaccounted cash case

“Some entities engaged in unauthorised contributions to individuals on behalf of certain political party”

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it had directed authorities to take action on a report by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) about the use of unaccounted cash during the 2019 Madhya Pradesh polls.

In a statement, the EC said it had discussed the report by the CBDT that included details of search operations in Madhya Pradesh and the “extensive use of unaccounted cash”.

“It is reported that these entities/individuals engaged in unauthorised and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of certain political party, which is reported to be corroborated during searches against persons by Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement/nexus of public/govt. servants in unauthorised/unaccounted cash transactions,” the EC said.

The EC sent the October 28 CBDT report to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer with directions to lodge a criminal case against those involved. The EC also said it had directed the Union Home Secretary and the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary to initiate action against the officers.