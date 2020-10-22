EC notice to Kamal Nath for “item” remark

The Election Commission issued a notice to former M.P. CM Kamal Nath on Wednesday for calling BJP candidate and Minister Imarti Devi an “item.”
Mr. Nath, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, made the remark while addressing a rally on October 18 in Gwalior in connection with the ongoing Assembly by-polls.
Acting on a complaint by the State BJP and the NCW, the EC said it had gone through the video clip of the speech and found it to be in violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct. The EC gave Mr. Nath 48 hours to give his explanation.
