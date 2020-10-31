EC bars Madhya Pradesh Minister from campaigning for 1 day

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav. Photo: Twitter/@highereduminmp

NEW DELHI

31 October 2020 00:45 IST

Issues notice to another for MCC violation

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday barred Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav from campaigning on Saturday for the November 3 by-polls after finding him in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The EC said in an order that it reprimanded the Minister for violating the MCC and for “use of intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency”. The EC barred him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews in Madhya Pradesh for a day, Saturday. The EC had issued a notice to Mr. Yadav on October 24 regarding a speech he made on October 11 attacking the Congress. The EC order stated that Mr. Yadav's reply to the notice was not satisfactory.

The EC also issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur in an MCC violation case for her statement at a press conference in Indore on October 20 where she said all terrorists were raised in madrasas.