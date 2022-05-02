EC announces 3 by-polls for Uttarakhand on May 31

Uttarakhand CM to contest from Champawat

The Election Commission on Monday announced by-elections to three Assembly seats, including Champawat in Uttarakhand where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to contest.

Polling for the seats, including Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala, would be held on May 31 and the counting of votes on June 3, according to the schedule. Mr. Dhami lost from the Khatima seat during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in March. In April, the BJP MLA from Champawat, Kailash Chandra Gahtori, resigned to make way for Mr. Dhami.