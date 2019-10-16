EC advises M.P. BJP leader to be ‘more careful’

Acting on a complaint filed by the Congress about Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava saying the Congress candidate for the Jhabua by-election represented Pakistan, the Election Commission of India has advised him to be “more careful in future”.

The ECI’s order, published on Wednesday, cited the complaint by J.P. Dhanopia of the Congress State unit on September 30 which said Mr. Bhargava had said at an election rally that BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria “represents India”, while Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria “represents Pakistan”. He asked the crowd not to vote for the candidate representing Pakistan, the complaint said, adding that the statement was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Such statements, the ECI order said, “have an effect of aggravating differences between the supporters of the two contesting candidates by referring them as representatives of two countries, namely India and Pakistan (sic)”.

The order cited the MCC saying “No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different caste and communities, religious or linguistic.”

Model code violation

Finding that Mr. Bhargava’s statement violated this provision of the MCC, the ECI advised him “to be more careful in future while addressing public in any meeting, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), etc. in connection with the ongoing bye-elections.”

The Jhabua bypoll, which will be held on October 21, was necessitated when the sitting MLA from the BJP, Guman Singh Damor, got elected to the Lok Sabha from Ratlam.