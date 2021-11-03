Eastern Railway withdraws fare hike in certain trains

After nearly six-month, intra-state suburban EMU and other local train services resumed from Sunday after the West Bengal government gave its nod for running them at 50% seating capacity

Following protests by passengers, Eastern Railway on Tuesday withdrew the increased fare it started charging in Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU), diesel–electric multiple unit (DEMU) and certain other trains since resumption of local train services in West Bengal.

"Extra fare charged for MEMU/DEMU and short-distance intra-state passenger trains over ER (Eastern Railway) after re-introduction of intra-state passenger services in West Bengal on October 31, 2021 has been rolled back to its previous fare," the railway said in a statement.

Passengers protested at several stations in ER jurisdiction on Tuesday against the increase in fares.

Suburban trains were choc-a-bloc with passengers during morning and evening peak hours on the second weekday on Tuesday following resumption of local train services, throwing Covid safety norms to the wind.