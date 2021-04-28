Watch | 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam

28 April 2021 11:06 IST

A compilation of videos from Assam which was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam and adjoining areas, the National Centre for Seismology said. There were no reports of anyone being injured, but many buildings developed cracks. Structures like walls and brick kiln chimneys were damaged. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a video of water was oozing out of a paddy field in Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli.

Read more: Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Assam

Advertising

Advertising