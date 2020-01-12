Earthquake rocks Ladakh, no casualties

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 10.54 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The tremor lasted for a few seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.
Epicentre in PoK
The spokesman said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police officer said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.
