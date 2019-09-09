Other States

Earthquake rocks J&K

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

The quake occurred around 8.04 a.m. and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes in Bhaderwah, Doda and Kishtwar.

