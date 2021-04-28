Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Assam

28 April 2021 08:54 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam and adjoining areas, including Bhutan, on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no reports of anyone being injured, but many buildings developed cracks. Structures like walls and brick kiln chimneys were damaged.

The tremors — two aftershocks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes followed within 9 minutes of the major one at 7.51 a.m. — had people rushing out of their homes.

Seismologists said the epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of northern Assam's Tezpur town and at a depth of 17 km.

Reactions

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted photos of buildings with broken walls and a broken boundary wall to underline the impact of the earthquake.

He also posted a video of a paddy field in the Narayanpur area of Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli from where water was oozing out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help from the Centre. "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.