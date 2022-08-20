Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts

There were no reports of loss of life

PTI Lucknow
August 20, 2022 10:55 IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts in the early hours of Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. Photo: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

