Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Lucknow, neighbouring districts
There were no reports of loss of life
An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
There were no reports of loss of life, they said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.
