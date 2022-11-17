Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 p.m., was located 27 km north northwest of Mandi in the hill State.
The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.
The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.
