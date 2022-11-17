Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

November 17, 2022 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - New Delhi

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 p.m., was located 27 km north northwest of Mandi in the hill State.

The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.