Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Uttarakhand

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

October 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Center for Seismology on October 16 confirmed that an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 occurred at 09:11 a.m. Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The location of the quake was 48km northeast of Pithoragarh.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 and Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.”

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on October 5. The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake’s depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.

(With inputs from ANI)

