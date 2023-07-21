ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Ukhrul

July 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Ukhrul (Manipur):

No reports of casualties or damages were reported yet.

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, July according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.01 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one was of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 km.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

earthquake / Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US