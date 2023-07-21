HamberMenu
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Ukhrul

No reports of casualties or damages were reported yet.

July 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Ukhrul (Manipur):

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, July according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 5.01 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one was of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 km.

