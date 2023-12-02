ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Ladakh

December 02, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Ladakh

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 08:25:38 IST, Lat: 35.44 & Long: 77.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.44 and a longitude of 77.36, with a depth of 10 km. | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: https://riseq.seismo.gov.in

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh on December 2. The tremors were felt in the region at 8.25 a.m., according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.44 and a longitude of 77.36, with a depth of 10 km.

Leh and Ladakh both lie in the Siesmic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically active Himalayas region, Leh and Ladakh are prone to frequent tremors.

Earthquake-prone regions of the country have been identified based on scientific inputs related to seismicity, earthquakes that occurred in the past and the tectonic setup of the region. Based on these inputs, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has grouped the country into four seismic zones viz. zones V, IV, III and II. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

