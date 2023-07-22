HamberMenu
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

According to the National Center for Seismology the earthquake in Tawang occurred at a depth of 5 km.

July 22, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh):

ANI
A birds eye view of the Tawang city of Arunachal Pradesh. File photo used for representational purpose only.

A birds eye view of the Tawang city of Arunachal Pradesh. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Saturday, July 22, 2023 morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

A day earlier on July 21, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 km .While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 km, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 km.

