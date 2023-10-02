HamberMenu
Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Rohtak, Haryana

Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said.

October 02, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - Rohtak (Haryana)

PTI
An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night | Photo Credit: reuters

An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Rohtak district of Haryana on Sunday night, an official statement said. National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:26 p.m. at a depth of five kilometres. Taking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 23:26:55 IST, Latitude: 28.86 and Longitude: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 7km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana."Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar.According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres.

