Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Andaman islands

August 03, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Port Blair

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said

PTI

The earthquake took place at 4.17 a.m, and the depth of the quake was 61 km, the seismology centre said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of August 3, the National Center for Seismology said.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago.

