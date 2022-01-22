Other States

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Arunachal

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, State Disaster Management Department Secretary Dani Salu told PTI.

The earthquake took place at 8.48 pm and the epicentre was at 94-km North North East of Pangin, the NCS said.

The depth of the tremor was 10-km, it said "The district administration has been alerted after the earthquake. No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received," Mr. Salu said.

Notably, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Mizoram during the day.

The northeast region of the country falls in the high seismic zone.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 12:19:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/earthquake-of-42-magnitude-strikes-arunachal/article38307249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY