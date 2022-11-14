Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

November 14, 2022 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Amritsar

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR

ANI

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 3:42 a.m.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

ADVERTISEMENT

"Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 p.m. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab / earthquake

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US