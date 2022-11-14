  1. EPaper
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR

November 14, 2022 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Amritsar

ANI

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 3:42 a.m.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab.

"Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 p.m. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

