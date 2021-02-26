Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Guwahati

Guwahati

26 February 2021 01:08 IST

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The quake occurred at 10.33 p.m. and the epicentre was in Kamrup district near Guwahati, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was 30 km, it said.

Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the region.