Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Dharamshala

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, officials said.

February 21, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh):

PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56 km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 10:38 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Centre for Seismology informed. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the National Center for Seismology said in the statement.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported.

According to sources, the tremors occurred at around 7:13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.

On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

